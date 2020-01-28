Center For Performing Arts Seeks Proposals For New Inter-Domain Course

The Center for the Performing Arts is looking for proposals for a new general education inter-domain course that focuses on the performing arts and could launch in Fall 2020, Spring 2021, or Fall 2021.

The proposed course must combine the arts with another general education subject area like arts and humanities or health and wellness.

“Performing artists are uniquely positioned to illuminate issues of community, understanding that all social activity happens in spaces with individuals interacting with each other,” Center for the Performing Arts director George Trudeau said in a release. “By framing experiences that ask participants to examine who they are — both as Penn Staters and as people — the center hopes to uncover multiple ways of belonging as part of this distinctive community.”

The request for proposals is part of “The Reflection Project: Looking at Who WE ARE,” which is a program with the goal of creating sustainable inter-domain courses with a focus on performing arts. It’s funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Applications are open through Saturday, February 22. Before you can submit an application, though, you must first submit a 250-word course summary and get it approved. That submission is due by Wednesday, January 29.

An information session will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, in the Eisenhower Auditorium conference room.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English from Minersville, PA. If you want to know where that is exactly, just google it. She loves musical theatre, volleyball, and Irving's breakfast special. Email all compliments and available internships to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.