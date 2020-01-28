Hockey Gods Smiling Down On Penn State Freshman Connor McMenamin

If you’ve watched lots of hockey in your life, you’ll know that hockey’s higher powers can be quite unpredictable. The truly random bounces of the puck, missed calls by the officials, and games won by teams that were heavily outplayed have little to no explanation beyond the hockey gods working their magic.

The hockey gods, however, seem to be consistent in rewarding players who deserve it.

Penn State hockey freshman Connor McMenamin is one player who those higher powers have smiled down upon in the past few weeks. His numbers (four goals, six assists in 25 games) won’t blow you away, but the freshman from Collegeville, Pennsylvania has made some key plays over the course of his first year in Hockey Valley.

McMenamin’s most recent big moment was his game-winning overtime goal in the Nittany Lions’ 2-1 triumph over No. 17 Michigan State last Saturday. The goal wasn’t the most beautiful Penn State has ever scored by any means, but McMenamin was rewarded for going to a high-traffic area when the puck popped right onto his stick in prime scoring position.

Connor McMenamin has scored four goals for @PennStateMHKY this year. Three of them, including tonight's overtime dagger, have been game-winners.



Clutch. pic.twitter.com/4i2T7z92Jn — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 26, 2020

“I was so happy,” junior defenseman Cole Hults said of the goal, which he recorded the primary assist upon. “He works so hard. He’s the most deserving guy. He comes in and he’s just a very humble individual. One of the hardest working guys on our team, and he’s got a motor, too. That kid can just go.”

The freshman’s dagger was his third game-winning tally of the season — but the first overtime goal of his collegiate career. McMenamin notched the decisive goals in both of Penn State’s victories over Niagara at the start of the new year.

McMenamin wasn’t even aware of the fact that all but one of his collegiate goals so far have been game-winners, but it comes as no surprise to head coach Guy Gadowsky.

“We talk about the hockey gods, and they do shine on players like [McMenamin],” Gadowsky said. “He’s a gritty guy. He plays on the defensive side of the puck, and he doesn’t cheat the game. He absolutely plays for the team, and it seems like guys like him score big goals. I thought [McMenamin’s overtime winner against Michigan State] was very appropriate — and yes, I think he can make a habit of that.”

The well-rounded wing put pen to paper on his national letter of intent as an early signee in the team’s recruiting class of 2019. McMenamin began his junior career with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers before making his move to the Tri-City Storm.

After scoring eight goals in each of his first two USHL seasons, McMenamin exploded to find the back of the net 26 times in his final season of junior hockey in 2018-19 — a total that ranked second on his team only to current Western Michigan defenseman Ron Attard.

During the recruiting process, Gadowsky was sold when he saw McMenamin’s goal-scoring prowess combined with his work ethic and style of play.

“His 200-foot game. He’s always been that type of player,” the head coach said. “He’s always been extremely reliable. That was his reputation for a lot of years prior to coming to Penn State. He’s got a knack for scoring goals, and if you look at what he did in the USHL — he was a captain, used on the penalty kill, and he scored a lot of goals. He has the potential to do exactly that for us.”

