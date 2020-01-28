PSU news by
State College Police Investigating Alleged Downtown Pizza Theft

By Jim Davidson
1/28/20 4:20 am

State College Police are attempting to identify two individuals who allegedly stole pizza from Pizza Mia at 114 Hetzel Street Saturday, January 25, according to a release.

Police said that one suspect entered an employees-only area of the restaurant and stole pizza. Both individuals then fled the area.

The release did not specify the time at which the incident occurred, but included images of the two suspects.

Police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the individuals pictured can contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, send an email to [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

