Oscar Mayer To Recruit Next Wienermobile Drivers At Penn State
The Wienermobile, Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot-long, hot-dog-shaped truck, will make its annual stop in Happy Valley next month.
The Wienermobile is Oscar Mayer’s own “PR firm on wheels” and travels from city to city to promote the company’s brand. It is typically staffed by recent college graduates, and on its upcoming visit to campus, the team will recruit graduating seniors during its visit to Penn State.
Penn State and the Wienermobile go way back — the team has featured at least one Penn Stater since it first hit the road with a group of Hotdoggers in 1988.
The position is directed toward students graduating with degrees in fields like public relations, advertising, and marketing, but Oscar Meyer welcomes and encourages students of all majors to attend the information session.
The company will visit campus February 5-6 and 10-11 and host an information session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 in 121 Thomas. Those interested in the position should bring copies of their resumes and cover letters to the session.
