PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Oscar Mayer To Recruit Next Wienermobile Drivers At Penn State

Gabi Stevenson
By Andy Mollenauer
1/29/20 4:06 am

The Wienermobile, Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot-long, hot-dog-shaped truck, will make its annual stop in Happy Valley next month.

The Wienermobile is Oscar Mayer’s own “PR firm on wheels” and travels from city to city to promote the company’s brand. It is typically staffed by recent college graduates, and on its upcoming visit to campus, the team will recruit graduating seniors during its visit to Penn State.

Penn State and the Wienermobile go way back — the team has featured at least one Penn Stater since it first hit the road with a group of Hotdoggers in 1988.

The position is directed toward students graduating with degrees in fields like public relations, advertising, and marketing, but Oscar Meyer welcomes and encourages students of all majors to attend the information session.

The company will visit campus February 5-6 and 10-11 and host an information session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 in 121 Thomas. Those interested in the position should bring copies of their resumes and cover letters to the session.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

The Im-Pasta-ble Has Been Done: Power Ranking Dining Hall Pasta

Which dining hall has perfected the classic Italian dish? The pasta-bilities are endless!

Pat Chambers, Lamar Stevens Continue To Lead Penn State Hoops With ‘Mamba Mentality’

Penn State men’s basketball’s head coach and star player have been following the mantra of Kobe Bryant all season long.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend