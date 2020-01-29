Oscar Mayer To Recruit Next Wienermobile Drivers At Penn State

The Wienermobile, Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot-long, hot-dog-shaped truck, will make its annual stop in Happy Valley next month.

The Wienermobile is Oscar Mayer’s own “PR firm on wheels” and travels from city to city to promote the company’s brand. It is typically staffed by recent college graduates, and on its upcoming visit to campus, the team will recruit graduating seniors during its visit to Penn State.

From bunrise to bunset, the coast to coast weenie roast never stops. pic.twitter.com/LW5OebQTj9 — WIENERMOBILE (@Wienermobile) October 4, 2017

Penn State and the Wienermobile go way back — the team has featured at least one Penn Stater since it first hit the road with a group of Hotdoggers in 1988.

The position is directed toward students graduating with degrees in fields like public relations, advertising, and marketing, but Oscar Meyer welcomes and encourages students of all majors to attend the information session.

The company will visit campus February 5-6 and 10-11 and host an information session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 in 121 Thomas. Those interested in the position should bring copies of their resumes and cover letters to the session.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]