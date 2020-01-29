PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Opens 2020 Season At No. 2 In USILA Coaches Poll

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
1/29/20 9:39 am

Penn State men’s lacrosse will enter the first week of the 2020 season as the No. 2 team in the country after it earned the second-highest placement in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia, the defending national champion, checks in at No. 1 in the USILA poll, while Yale, which defeated Penn State in the Final Four, currently sits behind the Nittany Lions at No. 3.

Penn State largely kept a high spot thanks to returning the majority of its talented roster, which is headed by Grant Ament, who recorded an NCAA-record 96 assists in 2019, and Mac O’Keefe, who tallied 78 goals last season.

The Nittany Lions quickly rose rankings after leading the country with 17.94 goals per game in 2019, which earned them the No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Penn State went all the way to the Final Four at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before falling to Yale 21-17 in the semifinals.

Earlier this offseason, the team earned the No. 1 spot in the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason poll, which came out back in December.

Penn State will open its season at home against Lafayette on Saturday, February 1. The Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Leopards will kick off at noon.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

The Im-Pasta-ble Has Been Done: Power Ranking Dining Hall Pasta

Which dining hall has perfected the classic Italian dish? The pasta-bilities are endless!

Pat Chambers, Lamar Stevens Continue To Lead Penn State Hoops With ‘Mamba Mentality’

Penn State men’s basketball’s head coach and star player have been following the mantra of Kobe Bryant all season long.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend