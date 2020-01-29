Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Opens 2020 Season At No. 2 In USILA Coaches Poll

Penn State men’s lacrosse will enter the first week of the 2020 season as the No. 2 team in the country after it earned the second-highest placement in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

Welcome back men's lacrosse! The 2020 USILA / Warrior and New Balance Men’s Coaches Preseason Polls are out!: pic.twitter.com/cqDrtrgmse — USILA (@USILA_Lax) January 28, 2020

Virginia, the defending national champion, checks in at No. 1 in the USILA poll, while Yale, which defeated Penn State in the Final Four, currently sits behind the Nittany Lions at No. 3.

Penn State largely kept a high spot thanks to returning the majority of its talented roster, which is headed by Grant Ament, who recorded an NCAA-record 96 assists in 2019, and Mac O’Keefe, who tallied 78 goals last season.

The Nittany Lions quickly rose rankings after leading the country with 17.94 goals per game in 2019, which earned them the No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Penn State went all the way to the Final Four at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before falling to Yale 21-17 in the semifinals.

Earlier this offseason, the team earned the No. 1 spot in the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason poll, which came out back in December.

Penn State will open its season at home against Lafayette on Saturday, February 1. The Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Leopards will kick off at noon.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]