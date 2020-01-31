PSU news by
NRT Presents: Significant Other

George Liu | Onward State
By Dana June Nunemacher
1/31/20 4:05 am

A new semester calls for a new round of shows from No Refund Theatre. The troupe kicks off the new year this week with its production of “Significant Other.”

George Liu|Onward State

“Significant Other” is directed by Allison Ludman, who is making her directorial debut. It follows Jordan Berman (Kenneth Cruz) alongside his three best friends: Laura (Anna Garman), Vanessa (Margaret Phipps), and Kiki (Lyndsey Carr). Together, the four friends navigate through their wild world searching for love.

George Lui|Onward State

They eventually find it, but leave Jordan behind to face his own struggle of finding his own happiness while celebrating his friends. 

George Lui|Onward State

Cruz’s performance is one of the highlights of this emotional and gripping production. The audience can’t help but be drawn to his intense presence on stage as he captures a feeling of loneliness and heartache in a way that seems familiar. He even turns this pain into meaning — Cruz reminds the audience that no one is truly alone in this world. 

You can catch Significant Other from Friday, January 31 through Saturday, February 1. The show starts at 8 p.m. and admission is free.

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism.

