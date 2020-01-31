PSU news by
Penn State Hoops To Debut Children’s Book By Lamar Stevens vs. Minnesota

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
1/31/20 4:16 am

Lamar Stevens leads Penn State men’s basketball in points per game this season and recently recorded his 800th career rebound: Now, he can add “author” to his already impressive resume.

The 6’8″ forward from Philadelphia recently wrote a children’s book, titled “Lamar’s Climb: A Journey To Happy Valley,” which the team tweeted a sneak peek of Thursday night.

When Stevens and the No. 24 Nittany Lions host Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at the Bryce Jordan Center, copies of the book will be handed out to the first 500 fans in attendance.

Stevens teamed up with LifeLink PSU and Special Olympics PA on the adorable story, which was illustrated by kids with Down syndrome. He and the artists featured will do a book signing after the game.

The book promo comes the same gameday as the team’s “Everyone Is Awesome Day,” which will feature members of the Special Olympics. In addition to the children’s story, the first 1,000 students in attendance will receive will also hand out Lamar Stevens t-shirt jerseys.

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

