Penn State Hoops To Debut Children’s Book By Lamar Stevens vs. Minnesota
Lamar Stevens leads Penn State men’s basketball in points per game this season and recently recorded his 800th career rebound: Now, he can add “author” to his already impressive resume.
The 6’8″ forward from Philadelphia recently wrote a children’s book, titled “Lamar’s Climb: A Journey To Happy Valley,” which the team tweeted a sneak peek of Thursday night.
When Stevens and the No. 24 Nittany Lions host Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at the Bryce Jordan Center, copies of the book will be handed out to the first 500 fans in attendance.
Stevens teamed up with LifeLink PSU and Special Olympics PA on the adorable story, which was illustrated by kids with Down syndrome. He and the artists featured will do a book signing after the game.
The book promo comes the same gameday as the team’s “Everyone Is Awesome Day,” which will feature members of the Special Olympics. In addition to the children’s story, the first 1,000 students in attendance will receive will also hand out Lamar Stevens t-shirt jerseys.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
State College’s Hidden Gems For Fantastic Photo Ops
Tired of taking those cliché photos outside of Old Main? Us too.
Penn State Football Best-Represented College Program In Super Bowl LIV
The biggest football game of the year wouldn’t be complete without a little blue and white.
Send this to a friend
Comments