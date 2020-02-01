Pegula Ice Arena Sets New Attendance Record At Penn State Hockey’s ‘White Rush’ Game

On Saturday night, 6,475 fans flocked to Pegula Ice Arena to watch No. 8 Penn State hockey take on Notre Dame to set the rink’s new attendance record.

The previous attendance record of 6,370 was set during the first-ever college hockey game played at Pegula Ice Arena. For what it’s worth, the building’s capacity is officially listed as 5,704.

Tonight's attendance: 6,475!



That sets a new Pegula Ice Arena record! pic.twitter.com/7KriwKuKWS — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 2, 2020

The Nittany Lions were wearing their one-off “White Rush” football-inspired uniforms, which were unveiled during the 2019 White Out at Beaver Stadium. Penn State and Notre Dame played to a 3-3 tie on Friday night.

Saturday’s game is currently tied at 2-2 midway through the third period. Notre Dame jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but goals from Alex Limoges and Nikita Pavlychev in the second and third period, respectively, have knotted this one up.

Penn State will auction of the special uniforms to raise money for THON and Hockey Coaches Care — an organization devoted to supporting amateur hockey communities in their times of need.

Guy Gadowsky’s program opened Pegula Ice Arena with a bang by beating Army 4-1 on October 11, 2013. Steady defenseman Nate Jensen scored the first goal in Pegula Ice Arena’s history to set the tone for an emphatic Penn State victory — and the next eight-plus seasons of high-flying hockey at the rink.

Pegula Ice Arena is definitely no stranger to raucous crowds. The Nittany Lions played in front of sell-out crowds 109 times prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, and the team entered this term with an active streak of 94 consecutive sellouts.

