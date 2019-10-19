PSU news by
Penn State Hockey Unveils Football-Style ‘White Rush’ Uniforms

Penn State Men's Hockey via Twitter
By Mikey Mandarino
10/19/19 8:31 pm

Penn State hockey unveiled a fresh set of new “White Rush” jerseys that the team will wear for its game against Notre Dame on February 1, 2020.

This video played on the jumbotrons of Beaver Stadium during a media timeout in the Nittany Lions’ White Out game against Michigan.

The jerseys are, to put it elegantly, absolutely sick. They’re football jerseys, except on hockey jerseys. Penn State’s chipmunk logo appears on the front of the jersey, and below that is each player’s jersey number in big, navy blue font. The back of the jerseys only feature each player’s number and, most notably, not their last name. There are some non-football uniform design tweaks on the jersey — including the grey and blue striping on the socks — but it’s a classic nod to the game of football’s impact on Penn State as a whole.

Guy Gadowsky’s program has typically been fairly conservative with its uniforms and jersey numbers (non-goalies aren’t allowed to wear numbers greater than 30). The team had a gorgeous grey alternate uniform from 2015-2018 that was replaced by a design featuring “PENN STATE” written diagonally across the front of the uniforms.

Penn State hockey is 3-1-0 through its first two regular season series of the year. The Nittany Lions will take on Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Friday back at Pegula Ice Arena.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

