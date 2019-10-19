Penn State Hockey Unveils Football-Style ‘White Rush’ Uniforms

Penn State hockey unveiled a fresh set of new “White Rush” jerseys that the team will wear for its game against Notre Dame on February 1, 2020.

This video played on the jumbotrons of Beaver Stadium during a media timeout in the Nittany Lions’ White Out game against Michigan.

“The most photogenic and frenzied show of unity, a symbolic showing of spirit and togetherness.”



HOCKEY VALLEY

WHITE RUSH

𝟮.𝟭.𝟮𝟬 pic.twitter.com/3Vq6uafgNl — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) October 20, 2019

The jerseys are, to put it elegantly, absolutely sick. They’re football jerseys, except on hockey jerseys. Penn State’s chipmunk logo appears on the front of the jersey, and below that is each player’s jersey number in big, navy blue font. The back of the jerseys only feature each player’s number and, most notably, not their last name. There are some non-football uniform design tweaks on the jersey — including the grey and blue striping on the socks — but it’s a classic nod to the game of football’s impact on Penn State as a whole.

Guy Gadowsky’s program has typically been fairly conservative with its uniforms and jersey numbers (non-goalies aren’t allowed to wear numbers greater than 30). The team had a gorgeous grey alternate uniform from 2015-2018 that was replaced by a design featuring “PENN STATE” written diagonally across the front of the uniforms.

Penn State hockey is 3-1-0 through its first two regular season series of the year. The Nittany Lions will take on Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Friday back at Pegula Ice Arena.

