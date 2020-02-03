PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Football Wants 2 Take Time 2 Wish James Franklin Happy B-Day

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/3/20 4:01 am

Penn State football head coach James Franklin celebrated his 48th birthday on Super Bowl Sunday, so naturally, his players and fans celebrated accordingly.

The celebrations got underway when the main Penn State football account tweeted Franklin’s signature birthday message.

The main account got its message across before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers got started. However, it sent out a few videos from some of Franklin’s former players right during the climax of the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Trace McSorley, KJ Hamler, Grant Haley, and Amani Oruwariye were among those who sent their best wishes to the head coach.

In addition to his former players, some Penn State parents and fans cut-and-pasted Franklin’s already-cut-and-pasted message to wish the head coach a happy birthday.

Franklin’s birthday weekend was far more eventful than his typical offseason weekend. The head coach was part of a record crowd at Pegula Ice Arena to introduce new assistants Kirk Ciarrocca, Taylor Stubblefield, and Phil Trautwein to the university’s raucous White Out environment.

All three assistants got the chance to shoot a puck into a yawning goal from center ice. They all missed, but Franklin answered the bell with a beauty of a snipe when his number was called.

Happy birthday, Coach! Here’s hoping that year 48 is your best one yet.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Football’s Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas Win Super Bowl LIV

Stefen Wisniewski and Jordan Lucas will add some bling to their fingers after winning Super Bowl LIV

Remembering The Man Who Struggles To Remember

Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease, and unfortunately it has hit my grandfather. I want to share his memories of Penn State before it becomes lost to the world.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend