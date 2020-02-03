Penn State Football Wants 2 Take Time 2 Wish James Franklin Happy B-Day

Penn State football head coach James Franklin celebrated his 48th birthday on Super Bowl Sunday, so naturally, his players and fans celebrated accordingly.

The celebrations got underway when the main Penn State football account tweeted Franklin’s signature birthday message.

Want 2 take time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @coachjfranklin, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/8Vk4tMNhEv — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 2, 2020

The main account got its message across before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers got started. However, it sent out a few videos from some of Franklin’s former players right during the climax of the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Trace McSorley, KJ Hamler, Grant Haley, and Amani Oruwariye were among those who sent their best wishes to the head coach.

In addition to his former players, some Penn State parents and fans cut-and-pasted Franklin’s already-cut-and-pasted message to wish the head coach a happy birthday.

Want 2 take time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @coachjfranklin, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily — Jen Simmons (@JenGroveSimmons) February 2, 2020

Want 2 take time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @coachjfranklin , hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily — Penn State FB Thoughts (@PSU_FB_Thoughts) February 2, 2020

Want 2 take time 2 wish the @coachjfranklin a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/pbsxzRNQ7G — PSU TV Guy (@PSUTVGuy) February 2, 2020

Want 2 take time 2 wish a LEGEND Happy B-Day, @coachjfranklin you are my hero and I love you! Thank you for everything you’ve done for PSU and can we please take a selfie if I see you on campus #WeAreFamily — Jenna Wojcik (@jenwojcik3) February 2, 2020

Franklin’s birthday weekend was far more eventful than his typical offseason weekend. The head coach was part of a record crowd at Pegula Ice Arena to introduce new assistants Kirk Ciarrocca, Taylor Stubblefield, and Phil Trautwein to the university’s raucous White Out environment.

James Franklin has taken the ice between periods here at Pegula Ice Arena!



Franklin's on hand in his Sean Clifford/Nate Sucese jersey to introduce his new colleagues on the Nittany Lions' coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/twkVjDC6UE — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 1, 2020

All three assistants got the chance to shoot a puck into a yawning goal from center ice. They all missed, but Franklin answered the bell with a beauty of a snipe when his number was called.

If this whole coaching thing doesn’t work out, @PennStateMHKY might have its new goal-scorer on hand tonight. pic.twitter.com/bivMIvPkg7 — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 1, 2020

Happy birthday, Coach! Here’s hoping that year 48 is your best one yet.

