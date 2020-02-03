Penn State Football Wants 2 Take Time 2 Wish James Franklin Happy B-Day
Penn State football head coach James Franklin celebrated his 48th birthday on Super Bowl Sunday, so naturally, his players and fans celebrated accordingly.
The celebrations got underway when the main Penn State football account tweeted Franklin’s signature birthday message.
The main account got its message across before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers got started. However, it sent out a few videos from some of Franklin’s former players right during the climax of the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Trace McSorley, KJ Hamler, Grant Haley, and Amani Oruwariye were among those who sent their best wishes to the head coach.
In addition to his former players, some Penn State parents and fans cut-and-pasted Franklin’s already-cut-and-pasted message to wish the head coach a happy birthday.
Franklin’s birthday weekend was far more eventful than his typical offseason weekend. The head coach was part of a record crowd at Pegula Ice Arena to introduce new assistants Kirk Ciarrocca, Taylor Stubblefield, and Phil Trautwein to the university’s raucous White Out environment.
All three assistants got the chance to shoot a puck into a yawning goal from center ice. They all missed, but Franklin answered the bell with a beauty of a snipe when his number was called.
If this whole coaching thing doesn’t work out, @PennStateMHKY might have its new goal-scorer on hand tonight. pic.twitter.com/bivMIvPkg7— Onward State (@OnwardState) February 1, 2020
Happy birthday, Coach! Here’s hoping that year 48 is your best one yet.
