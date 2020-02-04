PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Berkey Creamery Offering Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Package

Kevin Cacela | Onward State
By Ava Brendgord
2/4/20 4:05 am

In the infamous words of Justin Bieber, the Creamery has that “yummy, yummy, yummy.”

The Creamery is now offering a Valentine’s Day ice cream package featuring six flavors: Death By Chocolate, Strawberry, Chocolate, THON Gold Ribbon Ripple, Raspberry Fudge Torte, and Peanut Butter Cup.

These classic and unique flavors are the perfect gift to give to that special someone this Valentine’s Day. Along with the traditional flavors, the Creamery is offering THON Gold Ribbon Ripple in honor of THON weekend this month, which is chocolate ice cream with golden caramel swirl and white chips.

The Valentine’s Day package is offered at $34.74, and the cooler and packing materials are $24.26. All orders must be made online through the Creamery website before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10.

Nothing says “I love you” like downing a whole pint of ice cream with your lover on that oh-so-special day.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ava Brendgord

Ava is a freshman writer from Houston, TX majoring in broadcast journalism. She loves black coffee, making new friends, and her cute dog that she misses very much. If there's one thing Ava misses most about Texas, its the amazing Tex-Mex food, which central Pennsylvania sadly lacks. Please contact her at @avabrendgord on Twitter and Instagram or email her at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ava

SPA To Host ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin For Free Lecture

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin will speak at the HUB’s Alumni Hall in free lecture hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association.

Third Annual THON Showcase To Feature Org Performances January 23

American Red Cross To Hold Annual THON Blood Drives Starting January 15

Drake Bell To Perform At The Phyrst March 16

The singer and former Nickelodeon star will perform an acoustic set at the Phyrst in downtown State College Monday, March 16.

Sean Spencer Leaves Huge Void In Fabric Of Penn State Football With NFL Move

Sean Spencer was as authentic as they come in the coaching ranks and Penn State football won’t be the same without him.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend