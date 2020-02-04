Berkey Creamery Offering Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Package
In the infamous words of Justin Bieber, the Creamery has that “yummy, yummy, yummy.”
The Creamery is now offering a Valentine’s Day ice cream package featuring six flavors: Death By Chocolate, Strawberry, Chocolate, THON Gold Ribbon Ripple, Raspberry Fudge Torte, and Peanut Butter Cup.
These classic and unique flavors are the perfect gift to give to that special someone this Valentine’s Day. Along with the traditional flavors, the Creamery is offering THON Gold Ribbon Ripple in honor of THON weekend this month, which is chocolate ice cream with golden caramel swirl and white chips.
The Valentine’s Day package is offered at $34.74, and the cooler and packing materials are $24.26. All orders must be made online through the Creamery website before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10.
Nothing says “I love you” like downing a whole pint of ice cream with your lover on that oh-so-special day.
