Berkey Creamery Offering Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Package

In the infamous words of Justin Bieber, the Creamery has that “yummy, yummy, yummy.”

The Creamery is now offering a Valentine’s Day ice cream package featuring six flavors: Death By Chocolate, Strawberry, Chocolate, THON Gold Ribbon Ripple, Raspberry Fudge Torte, and Peanut Butter Cup.

These classic and unique flavors are the perfect gift to give to that special someone this Valentine’s Day. Along with the traditional flavors, the Creamery is offering THON Gold Ribbon Ripple in honor of THON weekend this month, which is chocolate ice cream with golden caramel swirl and white chips.

How do I love thee? Let me count the flavs: Death By Chocolate, Strawberry, Chocolate, THON Gold Ribbon Ripple, Raspberry Fudge Torte, and Peanut Butter Cup.



Order (online only) our new Valentine's Day 6-pint package by Monday, Feb. 10, at 11:00 a.m.https://t.co/BaWd5eAHNy — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) January 29, 2020

The Valentine’s Day package is offered at $34.74, and the cooler and packing materials are $24.26. All orders must be made online through the Creamery website before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10.

Nothing says “I love you” like downing a whole pint of ice cream with your lover on that oh-so-special day.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ava Brendgord Ava is a freshman writer from Houston, TX majoring in broadcast journalism. She loves black coffee, making new friends, and her cute dog that she misses very much. If there's one thing Ava misses most about Texas, its the amazing Tex-Mex food, which central Pennsylvania sadly lacks. Please contact her at @avabrendgord on Twitter and Instagram or email her at [email protected]

Drake Bell To Perform At The Phyrst March 16 The singer and former Nickelodeon star will perform an acoustic set at the Phyrst in downtown State College Monday, March 16.