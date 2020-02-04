Registration Now Open For Advocate Penn State Capital Day

Penn State’s largest single-day advocacy event, Capital Day, is now accepting registrations for its annual event which will take place on Tuesday, March 24 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The event, which has been held since 2001, sends people free of charge to the Pennsylvania Capitol Building, where they have the opportunity to meet with legislators, network with affiliates and alumni, and meet with elected officials.

We're excited to officially announce #PSUCapitalDay 2020! Registration is open until March 6 and can be found at https://t.co/2wcaYca29l. pic.twitter.com/ANdO2iTSXC — Advocate Penn State (@AdvocateState) February 3, 2020

Penn State students, staff, alumni, and parents are encouraged to attend for a day’s full of events once arriving at Capitol Hill at 8 a.m. Transportation is provided from each of the campuses and departs that morning.

Those who cannot stay for the entire day’s events are invited to attend the Penn State rally, which will follow a free lunch and feature remarks by Eric Barron as well as a visit from the Nittany Lion.

Student speakers who are interested are invited to apply to tell their Penn State story at the rally. They will be considered if they submit a speaker application by February 28.

Registration is open until March 6 and those interested can get more information while also registering here.

