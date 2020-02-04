Spring Career Days Returning To Bryce Jordan Center February 4 & 5

Press those suits, and print those resumes, folks. It’s that time of year again!

Penn State’s semesterly career fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 and Wednesday, February 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Tuesday’s fair will bring organizations and corporations dealing in business, communications, and health and human service disciplines, while Wednesday’s will feature engineering, science, and computer technology disciplines.

“Career Services is thrilled to host over 250 companies at Spring Career Days,” interim Penn State Career Services career fair coordinator Courtney Patterson said. “We are excited to offer excellent career opportunities to all Penn State students and alumni as well as the general public. We hope everyone who attends will have positive and impactful conversations.”

Students who plan on attending are encouraged to research organizations before heading over using the Career Fair Plus app. There, they can filter organizations based on job category, available opportunities, and location.

Those in need of some fresh resumes to #network this week can head over to CopyCentral in the HUB and print up to 10 for free thanks to recently passed UPUA legislation. They’ll be available to print until February 14.

More information about this year’s Spring Career Days, including a list of more than 250 confirmed attendees, can be found here.

