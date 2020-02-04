State College Again Declared ‘City Of THON’

State College Mayor Ron Filippelli announced Monday that State College will once again be renamed “City of THON” through the 46 hours dancers remain standing from February 21-23.

This year marks the sixth time State College has been renamed in honor of THON. Former Mayor Elizabeth Goreham started the tradition in 2015.

Filippelli proclaimed the temporary name-change at Monday’s Borough Council meeting in Council Chambers.

“‘For the Kids’ are three words that motivate and inspire 16,500 students across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to give of their time and selfless dedication in pursuit of finding a cure for childhood cancer,” the proclamation reads.

We dance in 17!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Drake Bell To Perform At The Phyrst March 16 The singer and former Nickelodeon star will perform an acoustic set at the Phyrst in downtown State College Monday, March 16.