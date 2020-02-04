PSU news by
State College Again Declared ‘City Of THON’

Davis | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
2/4/20

State College Mayor Ron Filippelli announced Monday that State College will once again be renamed “City of THON” through the 46 hours dancers remain standing from February 21-23.

This year marks the sixth time State College has been renamed in honor of THON. Former Mayor Elizabeth Goreham started the tradition in 2015.

Filippelli proclaimed the temporary name-change at Monday’s Borough Council meeting in Council Chambers.

“‘For the Kids’ are three words that motivate and inspire 16,500 students across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to give of their time and selfless dedication in pursuit of finding a cure for childhood cancer,” the proclamation reads.

We dance in 17!

