THON To Honor Those Lost With Annual Candlelight Vigil
THON will hold its annual candlelight vigil in honor of those who lost their life to pediatric cancer. The vigil will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 11 in 233B HUB.
The organization will light luminary vigil bags, typically associated with other cancer-fighting efforts like Relay for Life, in commemoration of those gone too soon.
“We encourage all volunteers to come by anytime throughout the night, stay as long as you would like, and remember the legacies that our angels have left behind,” THON said on a Facebook page for the event.
THON encourages volunteers to remember why they do what they do. The children celebrated during the vigil will also be remembered in the Celebration of Life video during THON weekend’s “Family Hour.”
THON 2020 is from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23. Hundreds of dancers will stand for 46 consecutive hours to benefit Four Diamonds, THON’s sole beneficiary, and the ongoing fight against pediatric cancer.
We dance in 17!
