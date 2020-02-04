PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

THON To Honor Those Lost With Annual Candlelight Vigil

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
2/4/20 4:04 am

THON will hold its annual candlelight vigil in honor of those who lost their life to pediatric cancer. The vigil will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 11 in 233B HUB.

The organization will light luminary vigil bags, typically associated with other cancer-fighting efforts like Relay for Life, in commemoration of those gone too soon.

“We encourage all volunteers to come by anytime throughout the night, stay as long as you would like, and remember the legacies that our angels have left behind,” THON said on a Facebook page for the event.

THON encourages volunteers to remember why they do what they do. The children celebrated during the vigil will also be remembered in the Celebration of Life video during THON weekend’s “Family Hour.”

THON 2020 is from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23. Hundreds of dancers will stand for 46 consecutive hours to benefit Four Diamonds, THON’s sole beneficiary, and the ongoing fight against pediatric cancer.

We dance in 17!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English from Minersville, PA. If you want to know where that is exactly, just google it. She loves musical theatre, volleyball, and Irving's breakfast special. Email all compliments and available internships to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

Penn State Laureate William Doan To Speak About Mental Health Awareness January 31

Penn State Laureate William Doan will speak about mental health awareness and feature his artwork from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 31 at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

Center For Performing Arts Seeks Proposals For New Inter-Domain Course

Penn State Thespians To Shine ‘A Light In The Darkness’ With Annual MasquerAIDS Benefit

Drake Bell To Perform At The Phyrst March 16

The singer and former Nickelodeon star will perform an acoustic set at the Phyrst in downtown State College Monday, March 16.

Sean Spencer Leaves Huge Void In Fabric Of Penn State Football With NFL Move

Sean Spencer was as authentic as they come in the coaching ranks and Penn State football won’t be the same without him.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend