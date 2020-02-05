Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure Stops By Penn State February 20
Erth, creators of Dinosaur Zoo Live, will bring its new show, Prehistoric Aquarium Adventures, to Penn State on Thursday, February 20. The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Eisenhower Auditorium.
The show will explore ocean life in the era of the dinosaurs and the mysterious beings lurking under our vast and immeasurable oceans.
Erth uses a combination of actors, technology, and puppets to bring these creatures to life and create a family-fun atmosphere for the audience to enjoy. The goal is to inspire children to understand the science behind paleontology and hopefully fall in love with it as the people who created this performance have.
Parts of the show will include giant puppets, stilt-walkers, inflatable environments, and aerial creatures. Guides will be talking about these creatures, why they are important, and how they functioned in the prehistoric era of Earth’s history.
Tickets are on sale for $21 for the general public. Tickets for Penn State University Park students are $15. If you want to buy tickets for this event, click here.
