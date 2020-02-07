Nittany Lions In The XFL: Season Preview
Opening weekend of the 2020 XFL season kicks off Saturday, February 8. Three Nittany Lions will suit up this weekend, including Matt McGloin of the New York Guardians, Saeed Blacknall of the Los Angeles Wildcats, and DeAndre Thompkins of the DC Defenders.
Thompkins and the Defenders will face off against the Seattle Dragons in the first game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday on ABC. The wide receiver will be catching passes from starting quarterback and Ohio State legend Cardale Jones, who ain’t here to play school for real this time. He’ll be a part of a receiving corps that features former NFL wide receiver Eli Rogers, who found success during his rookie season, but fell off after that and has been out of the NFL since 2018.
Thompkins was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted last April, but he was cut before the regular season and wasn’t signed again.
Blacknall’s Wildcats will take on the Houston Roughnecks at 5 p.m. on Saturday on FOX. Blacknall, like Thompkins, will be catching passes from a quarterback with NFL experience, Josh Johnson. Blacknall will attempt to emerge as one of Johnson’s top targets in a crowded wide receiver room that includes eight players. Blacknall suited up for just one NFL game with the Oakland Raiders but was cut soon after and has yet to make it back on an NFL roster.
McGloin and the Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2 p.m. on Sunday on FOX. McGloin was named the starting quarterback and is fortunate enough to have long-time NFL coach Kevin Gilbride as his head coach. McGloin will also bring legitimate starting experience to this team, as he started seven games during his NFL career. He threw for 1,868 yards and 11 touchdowns during his NFL career that ended after the 2016 season.
The XFL will have a 10-week regular season, with no bye weeks for the teams. Four teams will make the playoffs, two from the east and two from the west. In the first round of the playoffs the two teams from each conference will face off against each other, with the winners of each game meeting in the championship.
To see the full XFL schedule, click here.
