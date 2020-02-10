Penn State Student Organizations Provide Support During Coronavirus Outbreak

In wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, various student organizations are showing their support through fundraisers and information sessions, according to a release.

In conjunction with Penn State’s Office of Global Programs, the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA) has used WeChat to offer resources including translation services and communicating information about on-campus resources.

Additionally, CSSA started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical resources for people affected in Wuhan both to assist patients and support at-risk doctors.

“The hospitals in the Wuhan area are seriously lacking in medical products,” said CSSA president Qiuchen Fan in the release. “As a Chinese student organization, we want to do whatever we can to help.”

The Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA) has also pitched in support, buying 2,000 medical masks and additional supplies for those affected. A non-profit in Los Angeles will team up with the organization by sending these supplies to China.

CUSA is working with Penn State Erie as well as Erie’s organization, the Asian Student Organization (ASO), by sending additional masks.

“I offer the university’s sympathy to those whose family members or friends have been affected by this virus,” Student Affairs vice president Damon Sims said in the release. “More importantly, however, I offer our support. There are limits to what the university can do in response to a global challenge emerging half a world away, but there also is much we can offer to those among us affected by this concern.”

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]