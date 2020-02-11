PSU news by
$15.5 Million Endowment Created For Engineering Scholarship Program

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
2/11/20 4:02 am

Penn State announced its largest university match to a private philanthropic gift Monday, partnering with the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation to provide a $15.5 million scholarship endowment program for engineering students. Penn State matched an intial donation from the Clark Foundation by adding $10 million to the endowment.

The A. James Clark Scholars Program will “support high-achieving engineering students with significant financial need,” according to a release.

The program will select 10 engineering students to join its ranks each year based on their academic and extracurricular achievements, and will support a total of 40 students each academic cycle.

Clark Scholars will “participate in summer bridge programs, a cohort-based global experience, a shared residential experience and shared community service projects.”

The first Penn State Clark Scholars are currently being selected. They’ll begin the bridge programming this summer as members of the class of 2024.

Penn State’s Clark Scholars Program isn’t the first of its kind — Penn, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech, among other schools, also offer Clark Scholars Programs.

University President Eric Barron announced the new program at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. He said that the program would allow will allow Penn State to “create life-changing experiences for talented engineering students who might not otherwise be able to afford a first-rate college education.”

Jim Davidson

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State.

