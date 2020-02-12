Students Launch ‘PSUTANS’ Spray-Tanning Service

Penn State students love the phrase “White Out.” That is, until it’s their foundation color.

This past fall, three Penn State seniors took it upon themselves to open up a student-run spray-tanning service when they noticed students lacked a quality place to go get a spray tan. So together, Taylor Tamaccio, Emily Aktar, and Kelsey Gund launched PSUTANS out of their own apartment.

Originally, the roommates bought the tanning machine to use on themselves. They learned the spray-tanning technique through an online class associated with the company from which they had purchased the machine. And as time progressed, they perfected their technique, and many of their friends began to want spray tans, too. After realizing that there was an absence of tanning services, they launched their business to reach a much larger audience.

PSUTANS appointments take place in the coziness of the students’ apartment for a flat rate of $20. The home-tanning service uses a technology called the Aura Compact Elite Spray Tanning machine. It has a satin spray nozzle that features very fine atomization. This leads to very light and smooth coverage.

The tanning product that they use is known for being extremely gentle on the skin. It is paraben-free, gluten-free, sulfate-free, GMO-free, 100% vegan, and nut-allergen free.

Each tan typically lasts 7-10 days. Clients are encouraged to wear dark, flowy clothing with undergarments to their appointment.

The business does not have a set schedule. Tamaccio, Aktar, and Gund tan based on their own weekly availability and the availability of their clients. While they see some clients weekly, the majority of their business comes during formal season.

To set up a spray-tanning appointment, DM PSUTANS on Instagram and follow its page for updates and sales.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]