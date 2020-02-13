PSU news by
CATA To Extend Service Hours During THON Weekend 2020

Lexi Shimkonis | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/13/20 10:07 am

THON Weekend is rapidly approaching, and CATA is preparing to shuttle droves of students, families, and volunteers to the Bryce Jordan Center to take part in THON’s annual 46-hour dance marathon next weekend.

The transportation service announced it will provide nonstop service on the Blue and White Loops all weekend long. The Bloop will arrive outside the BJC as often as every eight minutes throughout the weekend, while the Whoop will do so as fast as every five minutes.

CATA’s 48-hour continuous service will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 21 and end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23 — two hours after dancers sit and this year’s fundraising total is revealed. The organization will also increase operating frequency from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday to help folks get to THON’s Final Four efficiently.

Unlike the Bloop and Whoop, CATA’s Red Link and Green Link won’t change their operating hours throughout the weekend.

You can find CATA’s full THON Weekend schedule below.

We dance in eight days!

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager.

