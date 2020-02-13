Lady Lions Lose Tenth Straight Game, Fall To Nebraska 75-58

Penn State women’s basketball (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten) was overwhelmed by Big Ten foe Nebraska (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) in the second half Thursday night, culminating in the team’s 10th straight loss.

Makenna Marisa was the only Nittany Lion with double-digits, as she racked up 15 points. Siyeh Frazier chipped in seven rebounds and five assists, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to earn Penn State its first road conference win of the season.

How It Happened

Head coach Carolyn Kieger’s starting lineup featured guards Makenna Marisa, Kamaria McDaniel, Siyeh Frazier, Mya Bembry and forward Lauren Ebo.

Penn State got off to a solid offensive start Thursday night thanks to some lights-out shooting by the freshmen. Marisa opened the game with a deep three-ball and Shay Hagans followed suit on the next possession. A few minutes later, Camden sank another three, providing a much-needed boost for an offense that has consistently struggled this season.

Hagans — who came off a career-high 14 point game against Illinois — nailed another three later in the quarter. Her nine first quarter points helped propel the Lady Lions to an early 20-16 lead.

Frazier got her own rebound and put it back in for a bucket to kick things off in the second, but the Nittany Lion offense lost momentum after committing four turnovers in the following three minutes.

Marisa got things going again with two field goals and Camden knocked down another three with confidence, but Nebraska still managed to crawl all the way back and retake a one point lead heading into halftime.

Nebraska hit the first two buckets of the second half, but the Lady Lions were able to respond thanks to a layup by Frazier and a three-ball from Marisa. However, Penn State couldn’t hang around for long.

In typical third quarter fashion, Kieger’s squad let the game get out of hand. Nebraska outscored the Nittany Lions 26-12 in the quarter, limiting Penn State to a mere 26.7% from field-goal range, and 14% from the three-point line. By the end of the third, the Cornhuskers led 58-43.

Nebraska continued to assert its dominance in the final quarter, making easy work of Penn State and cruising to a 75-58 victory.

Takeaways

10straight games. I repeat, 10. The Lady Lions’ collapse against Nebraska doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as we’ve gotten used to seeing this team lose over the past couple of months. This streak isn’t doing anything to help Coach Kieger build a winning culture at Penn State. Some serious changes and adjustments need to be made to get this young team back on the right track.

The second half continues to be a downfall for Penn State. The team got off to a hot start against Nebraska thanks to some impressive three-point shooting, but looked like a completely different squad after halftime. The Lady Lions are going to need to start playing all four quarters if they want to hold a flame to the other Big Ten schools.

What’s Next

Penn State returns home for a battle against Maryland Sunday, February 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on BTN+.

