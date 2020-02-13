PSU news by
Russ Rose Signs Four-Year Contract Extension With Penn State Women’s Volleyball

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/13/20 9:12 pm

Penn State women’s volleyball head coach Russ Rose has reportedly signed a four-year extension to remain with the Nittany Lions, the team announced on Twitter Thursday night.

Rose recently wrapped up his 41st season in Happy Valley in 2019. He last signed a five-year contract extension in December 2015.

Rose led No. 8 Penn State to yet another NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance in 2019, which resulted in a loss to eventual champion No. 1 Stanford. The team finished the season with a 27-6 overall record and went 17-3 in the Big Ten, finishing just one game out of the conference lead. Rose has never led the team to a season with fewer than 22 wins.

The 66-year-old head coach was named the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year back in December. Rose has now taken home the prestigious honor 16 times in his career.

Since arriving at Penn State in 1979, Rose has won seven national championships, 17 Big Ten titles, and appeared in every single NCAA Tournament since its inception in 1981. He currently has 1,299 career victories under his belt and will attempt to earn his 1,300th when the Nittany Lions’ season begins in late August.

We’ll update this post with more information on Rose’s contract when it becomes available.

