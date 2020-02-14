PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Drake Bell To Perform Second Show At The Phyrst March 16

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/14/20 12:17 pm

I never thought that it’d be so simple, but Phyrst found a way to set up a second Drake Bell concert.

The former Nickelodeon star and singer announced he will perform a second show at the Phyrst on Monday, March 16 — this time at midnight following his previously-announced 10 p.m. show.

Along with the new schedule, Bell will no longer hold a meet-and-greet session at Champs Downtown. A meet-and-greet session for both shows will now take place at 8 p.m. at the Phyrst instead.

You can purchase individual tickets to Bell’s concert for $20 here or a package including a concert ticket, meet-and-greet pass, and a photo and autograph with Bell for $100 here.

Most Penn State students remember Bell co-starring alongside Josh Peck in fan-favorite Nickelodeon sitcom “Drake and Josh” from 2004 to 2007. His original song “Found a Way” served as the show’s memorable theme song. He also made several guest appearances on “The Amanda Show.”

He’s produced three studio albums since turning his attention to music full time, most recently “Ready Steady Go!” in 2014. His previous records — “Telegraph” and “It’s Only Time” — were released in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Bell’s most recent release was the single “All Alone at the Disco,” which premiered in December.

