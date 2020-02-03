PSU news by
Drake Bell To Perform At The Phyrst March 16

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
2/3/20 6:00 pm

Hug me, brotha!

Former Nickelodeon star and singer Drake Bell will perform an acoustic set at the Phyrst in downtown State College on Monday, March 16.

Bell’s night in State College will begin with a pre-concert meet-and-greet at Champs Downtown. Bell will then perform an acoustic set, presented by Lack Love, at 10 p.m. at the Phyrst following an opening set from local group SouthPaw, which will play a second set after Bell’s concert.

You can purchase tickets for Bell’s concert here and a meet-and-greet session, autograph, selfie with Bell, and a ticket to the concert for $100 here.

Most Penn State students remember Bell as half of the one of the most entertaining and quotable duos in Nickelodeon history. He co-starred alongside Josh Peck in “Drake and Josh” from 2004 to 2007. His original song “Found a Way” was the show’s theme, and he also appeared on “The Amanda Show.”

Bell has focused on his music career since his Nickelodeon stint ended, producing his third studio album “Ready Steady Go!” in 2014 and the EP “Honest” in 2014 to follow up his 2005 record “Telegraph” and 2006’s “It’s Only Time.” He released the single “All Alone at the Disco” in December.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

