Rolling Lion Food Truck Offering Free Sweet Treat This Valentine’s Day
Without a special someone on Valentine’s Day? Don’t sweat it. The Rolling Lion food truck will treat you right.
Penn State Campus Catering’s Rolling Lion will offer a free sweet treat during lunch on Valentine’s day. All you have to do is come for lunch and prove that you follow the food truck on at least one of its social media accounts — Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook — to earn your free snack.
The truck posted this announcement on Twitter Thursday with a sneak peek of the desserts that it will be offering. Included in the picture are cupcake liners decorated with hearts, brownie batter, and some sort of chunky, chocolatey goodness (read: good stuff).
According to its normal hours, the truck will set up shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on Bigler Road outside Huck Life Sciences and Eisenhower Auditorium.
The Rolling Lion first debuted on campus back in 2018 and recently expanded its menu and weekly, regimented hours this past fall. Like most on-campus dining options, the truck is cashless but does accept credit, debit, and, of course, sweet, sweet LionCash.
Well, here’s to hoping that the Rolling Lion workers take this opportunity to tell you, “I can say you aren’t cute, but I’d be lion” at checkout. You deserve it, cutie.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Best Places At Penn State To Avoid Couples On Valentine’s Day
Happy Valentine’s Day, Penn State.
Real-Life Examples, Meditation Make For Unique Learning Environment in HDFS 129
From leading meditations before lectures to passing microphones around the classroom, HDFS professor Molly Countermine finds ways to make her often large classes personal, fun, and engaging.
[Photo Story] Portraits, Polar Bears, & Penises: Students Decorate Walls Of Non-Renovated East Halls
Send this to a friend
Comments