Rolling Lion Food Truck Offering Free Sweet Treat This Valentine’s Day

Without a special someone on Valentine’s Day? Don’t sweat it. The Rolling Lion food truck will treat you right.

Penn State Campus Catering’s Rolling Lion will offer a free sweet treat during lunch on Valentine’s day. All you have to do is come for lunch and prove that you follow the food truck on at least one of its social media accounts — Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook — to earn your free snack.

The truck posted this announcement on Twitter Thursday with a sneak peek of the desserts that it will be offering. Included in the picture are cupcake liners decorated with hearts, brownie batter, and some sort of chunky, chocolatey goodness (read: good stuff).

Not-so-secret preview of tomorrow’s sweet treat for Valentine’s! Come for lunch, show us you follow on any of our social media platforms and get treated on us-we LOVE you PSU #pennstate #liontruckpsu #happyvalley #foodtruck #pennstatealumni #lunchatthelion #nittanylions pic.twitter.com/0HpXw7FGMZ — Rolling Lion Truck (@LionTruckPSU) February 13, 2020

According to its normal hours, the truck will set up shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on Bigler Road outside Huck Life Sciences and Eisenhower Auditorium.

The Rolling Lion first debuted on campus back in 2018 and recently expanded its menu and weekly, regimented hours this past fall. Like most on-campus dining options, the truck is cashless but does accept credit, debit, and, of course, sweet, sweet LionCash.

Well, here’s to hoping that the Rolling Lion workers take this opportunity to tell you, “I can say you aren’t cute, but I’d be lion” at checkout. You deserve it, cutie.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]