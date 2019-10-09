Rolling Lion Food Truck Debuts New Menu, Weekly Hours For Fall Semester

Penn State Dining’s Rolling Lion Food Truck is officially back on campus this semester — this time with a brand new menu and a regular set of hours.

The food truck, which was sparsely used at THON and outside the former location of the Mix last year, will now travel around campus three days a week. Hours for the fall semester can be found below:

Tuesday and Thursdays

Along Pollock Road, either in front of McAllister Building or between Willard Building and Schwab Auditorium: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesdays

Between Chambers Building and Pasquerilla Spiritual Center on Allen Road: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Home Football Games

The truck has been spotted in front of the Shields Building before a few home games so far this year. It usually opens for business a few hours before each game and stays open until kickoff.

The Rolling Lion’s menu, which formerly consisted of football-inspired sandwiches, now features rotating options that change week to week. For example, this week’s offerings include tacos on house-made corn tortillas, a smoked pulled pork sandwich, and Tuk Tuk salad — leafy greens and a host of veggies topped with peanuts and a coconut curry vinaigrette.

Starbucks coffee, frappuccinos, and cold brew are served at the truck as well. You can also order Creamery ice cream, sandwiches, and Snickers ice cream bars if you need to cool off and are truly too lazy to walk a few minutes to the Creamery.

Just like most dining establishments on campus, the Rolling Lion is a cashless operation. However, it does accept credit cards, LionCash, and meal points.

If you plan on hosting a student event and have money to burn, the truck even offers catering options. Hosts can organize a customized menu with the truck ahead of time for on-campus events of at least 50 people. The Rolling Lion’s catering does come with a hefty $500 setup fee, so it’s probably not the best option to ease your everyday cravings.

More information about the Rolling Lion’s current menu and whereabouts can be found on its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Throwback Thrifty: Instagram Account Joe Pa’s Closet And The Penn State Vintage Craze Penn State senior Zac Cowell’s passion for vintage clothing inspired him to create Joe Pa’s Closet, an Instagram account that he uses to sell vintage Penn State pieces to more than 7,000 followers.