New Penn State Website Provides Information On Global Coronavirus Outbreak
A new Penn State website has been launched to keep students, faculty, and staff up to date on information regarding the global coronavirus outbreak.
Penn State health and safety officials are closely monitoring a global outbreak of respiratory illness with symptoms similar to those of the flu caused by a new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, that was first detected in Wuhan, China. It has since been detected in the United States.
At the time of writing, there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Penn State or in Pennsylvania, according to the website. Penn State health officials recommend that anyone with flu-like symptoms contact their health care provider.
The website includes information on how to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses in general and the steps Penn State health and safety officials have taken to protect the university community from the virus.
These steps include examining the travel history of all patients, restricting travel to China, and monitoring the spread of the virus closely.
