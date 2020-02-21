PSU news by
Penn State Student Arrested For Trespassing, Exposing Himself In Grubb Hall

Ethan Kasales | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
2/21/20 3:47 pm

A Penn State student has been arrested for illegally trespassing into several residences in White Course Apartments’ Grubb Hall and exposing himself to victims who were initially asleep, according to a Penn State Police spokesperson. The incidents took place between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on February 20.

Christopher J. Leymeister was arrested by police on charges of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Allen W. Sinclair the same day, and was released on his own recognizance.

Penn State Police’s investigation of the incident is still ongoing, and individuals who believe they may be a victim of a similar crime should contact University Police at 814-863-1111.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

