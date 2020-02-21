Penn State Student Arrested For Trespassing, Exposing Himself In Grubb Hall
A Penn State student has been arrested for illegally trespassing into several residences in White Course Apartments’ Grubb Hall and exposing himself to victims who were initially asleep, according to a Penn State Police spokesperson. The incidents took place between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on February 20.
Christopher J. Leymeister was arrested by police on charges of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Allen W. Sinclair the same day, and was released on his own recognizance.
Penn State Police’s investigation of the incident is still ongoing, and individuals who believe they may be a victim of a similar crime should contact University Police at 814-863-1111.
