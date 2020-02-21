PSU news by
THON 2020: Your Guide To The BJC Concourse

Matt DiSanto | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
2/21/20 3:22 pm

It’s that time of year again, folks. THON. And whether you’re here at the Bryce Jordan Center working shifts for your committee, hanging out in the stands, or just straight vibing, you’ll likely complete more laps around the arena’s concourse than you can count.

At this time, some notable THON staples, including its beloved grilled cheese stand and grab-and-go snacks, aren’t on the concourse. Others, like cone-shaped pizza, have moved from stand-alone carts to the main food stands.

To save you some precious time, we’ve consolidated all of the BJC’s offerings into one neat list below:

Restrooms & Water Fountains

Women’s restrooms — Portals 2, 10, 12, 27, 29, and 34

Men’s restrooms — Portals 3, 9, 20, and 26

Water fountains — Found outside of pretty much any restroom at the BJC.

Food

Dippin’ Dots — Portals 19 and 27

BJC Food Stands — Portals 5-7, 21-22, 24-25

Roaring Grill — Portals 32-33

Spotlight — Portal 13

Cinnamon Roasted — Portal 19

Dietz And Watson — Portal 10

Penn State Bakery — Portal 2

Berkey Creamery Outlet — Portal 30

House Of Hoagies — Portal 10

Merchandise & THON-Specific Locations

Main Merchandise Stand — Portal 3 and 4

Four Diamonds Stand — Portal 9

PSECU Selfie Station — Portal 9

Crowd Games — Portal 3

Floor Access, Entry, & Passes

Check-In & Info Stations — Portal 1-2, 11-12, 15, 18-19, 20, 27-28

Check On — Portal 14

Check Off — Portal 16

Miscellaneous

First Aid — Portals 23 and 24

AT&T Charging Station — Portal 8

PNC ATM — Portal 7

Mountain Dew Gaming Systems — Portals 23-24

We’ll update this list as the arena continues to wrap up set-up.

