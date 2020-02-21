THON 2020: Your Guide To The BJC Concourse
It’s that time of year again, folks. THON. And whether you’re here at the Bryce Jordan Center working shifts for your committee, hanging out in the stands, or just straight vibing, you’ll likely complete more laps around the arena’s concourse than you can count.
At this time, some notable THON staples, including its beloved grilled cheese stand and grab-and-go snacks, aren’t on the concourse. Others, like cone-shaped pizza, have moved from stand-alone carts to the main food stands.
To save you some precious time, we’ve consolidated all of the BJC’s offerings into one neat list below:
Restrooms & Water Fountains
Women’s restrooms — Portals 2, 10, 12, 27, 29, and 34
Men’s restrooms — Portals 3, 9, 20, and 26
Water fountains — Found outside of pretty much any restroom at the BJC.
Food
Dippin’ Dots — Portals 19 and 27
BJC Food Stands — Portals 5-7, 21-22, 24-25
Roaring Grill — Portals 32-33
Spotlight — Portal 13
Cinnamon Roasted — Portal 19
Dietz And Watson — Portal 10
Penn State Bakery — Portal 2
Berkey Creamery Outlet — Portal 30
House Of Hoagies — Portal 10
Merchandise & THON-Specific Locations
Main Merchandise Stand — Portal 3 and 4
Four Diamonds Stand — Portal 9
PSECU Selfie Station — Portal 9
Crowd Games — Portal 3
Floor Access, Entry, & Passes
Check-In & Info Stations — Portal 1-2, 11-12, 15, 18-19, 20, 27-28
Check On — Portal 14
Check Off — Portal 16
Miscellaneous
First Aid — Portals 23 and 24
AT&T Charging Station — Portal 8
PNC ATM — Portal 7
Mountain Dew Gaming Systems — Portals 23-24
We’ll update this list as the arena continues to wrap up set-up.
