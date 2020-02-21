Why FedEx Is Ayuda’s THON 2020 Theme
It’s always fun to see the themes that organizations choose from year to year at THON. Typically, their letters, signs, and apparel make it obvious, and it can get pretty creative. Spongebob, Rugrats, and LEGOs are all among the crowd this year, which makes sense considering it likely has to do with the interests of those organizations’ THON children, and kids love cartoons and toys.
And then there’s Ayuda. The THON org’s theme this year is FedEx.
It all has to do with its THON child, Ayden Gora. Unlike a lot of the students who will make their way to the BJC this weekend, Ayden already knows what he wants to be when he grows up.
“He really wants to be a FedEx driver,” Ayuda Special Events Chair Hunter Peirson said. “It’s specifically FedEx. He doesn’t like UPS, doesn’t like USPS. That’s why we had to go with the FedEx theme this year.”
Although their unique theme will make the special interest organization easy to spot this year, for the past few years, Ayuda has been one of the easiest orgs to identify in the BJC due to the banner is hanging in the upper bowl for the fourth year in a row. Reading “For Tim,” the banner commemorates Tim Piazza, who was a member of the org before his death in 2017.
Beyond that, though, Ayden and the rest of Ayuda are just looking forward to dancing all weekend while cheering on their dancers, Sam Lewis, Drew Bennison, Aaron Crist, and Emily Briselli.
Obviously, they’ll look good doing it.
