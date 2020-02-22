Best Org Shirts At THON 2020

The dozens of organizations that pack the Bryce Jordan Center’s stands every year bring their best plays on words to THON.

The result is a slew of clever and colorful shirts that members proudly wear on the concourse and in their orgs’ sections. Here are some of our favorites.

Alpha Delta Pi and Theta Delta Chi decided to go with a Lego theme this year in the hopes of “Building a better future” for their THON families.

Kappa Sigma and Sigma Delta Tau had a light-up/glow theme for their THON shirts, reflecting their hope to “Put Cancer In The Dark.”

Alpha Kappa Psi is “Dancing for a cure 46 hours & beyond!” You can never go wrong with quoting the great Buzz Lightyear.

Phi Beta Lambda had a very unique pun calling THON “The sweetest 46 hours of the year.”

My personal favorite, Gamma Sigma Sigma and Sigma Tau Gamma went with “The Incredibles” theme. “We fight for our Incredible families.” The famous goggles of the super family were a great touch.

Mont Alto Campus also used a play on Buzz Lightyear’s catchphrase, “Dancing for 46 and beyond.”

Delta Chi and Kappa Kappa Gamma used a Lego theme saying, “Building his way to a cure.”

Phi Kappa Theta and Whiplash used a play on Dory’s famous catchphrase from Finding Nemo, “Keep on swimming.”

Club Lacrosse took on an astronaut-themed pun with, “Kicking Cancer Out Of This World.”

With a tweak to Dory’s phrase, Omega Phi Alpha and Chi Phi’s shirts said, “Just Keep Dancing.”

Delta Gamma and Delta Upsilon’s shirts had a Moon Landing theme with the saying, “One small step For The Kids, one giant leap for the future”.

About the Author

Trevor Grady Trevor is a sophomore majoring in finance, minoring in journalism, and is a contributor for Onward State. He is from Dublin, Ohio but is the furthest thing from an Ohio State guy. He is a college football fanatic, and loves everything about the show Prison Break. His parents are both from Boston, so he is a Boston sports fan which is understandably and unapologetically unpopular.