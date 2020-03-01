Lady Lions Fall To Michigan State 99-80 In Final Regular Season Game

Penn State women’s basketball (7-22, 1-17 Big Ten) couldn’t keep up with Michigan State (16-13, 9-9 Big Ten) on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Spartans 99-80 in the Breslin Center. This marks the fourteenth straight loss for the Lady Lions.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State in scoring with 27 points in their last regular season game of the season. McDaniel reached 1,000 career points in this game, but turnovers and lackluster inside defense were too for Penn State to overcome.

How It Happened

Michigan State won the tip-off and got the scoring started with Nia Clouden knocking down a three. Penn State’s first possession led to a shot clock violation, and the Spartans proceeded to hit three triples early on and held an 11-0 lead.

It took the Lady Lions nearly four minutes to score their first points, but Kamaria McDaniel drove down the lane for an easy lay-in. McDaniel also added a mid range jumper and another layup to reach the 1,000 career points mark. Both teams went scoreless for over three minutes towards the end of the quarter, but Alisia Smith knocked down a free throw to end the scoring drought.

The Spartans closed the first quarter on a 4-0 run, and used four three pointers to polish off the first ten minutes with a 20-9 lead. McDaniel led the Lady Lions in the first with six points.

Penn State started the second quarter in a zone defense, but Taiyier Parks and Clouden both were able to convert easy layups for the Spartans. Shay Hagans was able to answer with a corner three and knocked down two free throws for a quick five points.

McDaniel added a step back jumper for two, and Makenna Marisa went coast to coast for a layup, completing the Lady Lions 9-0 run. Michigan State responded with an 13-7 run of their own, and after a turnover ridden first half, Penn State trailed by 14. Clouden led the Spartans with 16 at this point in the game.

McDaniel got things started in the second half with a layup and a three pointer, making the score 43-32. A few minutes later she hit a floater through a foul for a three point play. McDaniel continued to put the team on her back hitting another three pointer to give her 20 points, and to cut the Spartan’s lead to 8.

The Spartans used two big offensive rebounds off of free throws to spark a quick 12-3 run. Marisa calmed the run with a corner three pointer to make the score 62-46. The Spartans got right back at it with a few easy inside baskets, and closed the quarter with an 12-6 run to make the score 74-52.

It was another rough third quarter for the Penn State defense, as the team gave up a stunning 33 points. But, the Lady Lion’s offense was able to keep them afloat, scoring an impressive 25 points of their own.

Penn State started the fourth quarter hot, scoring a quick nine points in just over two minutes. The bench points proved huge in the late minutes as the Spartans’ bench outscored the Lady Lions’ bench 58-7.

Michigan State continued their dominance inside, and held off any chance of a Lady Lion miracle. After a few late buckets from Penn State, the final was 99-80.

Takeaways

Kamaria McDaniel reached 1,000 career points, and continued to show how dominant she can be with the ball in her hands. She has made an impressive case for being one of the best players in the Big Ten, and will hopefully act as a cornerstone for a 2021 Nittany Lion run.

Heading into the Big Ten Tournament, the Lady Lions have to be able to trust each other more if they want to make any type of noise. They got out assisted 25-9 by the Spartans, and that won’t get the job done in the postseason.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions will travel to Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 4 for their first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff is set for 25 minutes after the 2 p.m. game wraps up and will be broadcasted on BTN+.

About the Author

Trevor Grady Trevor is a sophomore majoring in finance, minoring in journalism, and is a contributor for Onward State. He is from Dublin, Ohio but is the furthest thing from an Ohio State guy. He is a college football fanatic, and loves everything about the show Prison Break. His parents are both from Boston, so he is a Boston sports fan which is understandably and unapologetically unpopular.

