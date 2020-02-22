Brass Cadillacs Bring Unique Sound, Crowd-Pleaser Setlist To THON
Brass Cadillacs brought its unique, horn-infused sound to THON to close out Saturday morning’s acts.
The popular downtown band kicked of its set with Saint Motel’s “Just my Type,” the perfect track to capitalize on its sax, trombone, and trumpet infusion.
The Cads not only sounded, but looked ready for THON 2020. The band’s lead singer sported a tutu while its instrumentalists wore bandanas, neon socks and some playfully tucked-in button-downs and suspenders.
After Neon Trees’ “Everybody Talks” and “Are you Gonna be My Girl” by Jet, the band softened its tone a bit with “Brown-eyed Girl.”
Then things got alt-rock, with high-energy covers of Cake’s “Short Skirt, Long Jacket” and “1985” by Bowling for Soup.
After a brief appearance from Walk the Moon’s “Shut up and Dance,” the Cads took it back to Disney Hour with “Under the Sea.” They took it back even further with the Jackson 5’s “Abc.”
Brass Cadillacs showed their incredible stamina, continuing right along from “Abc” to Dexy’s Midnight Runners’ “Come on Eileen” to “Take on Me” by a-Ha.
And then, just when you thought the pace couldn’t be any faster, the Cads whipped out “99 Red Balloons” by NENA, including the German verse. Next came the Lion King’s “I Just can’t Wait to be King,” Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie.”
A room-shaking rendition of 4 Non Blonde’s “What’s Up” closed the set, which undoubtedly kept things moving and the energy high during one of THON’s longest stretches.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday
Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON
[Video] Students Share Favorite Line Dance Moves
Now that you’ve had more than a few chances to learn the line dance, we thought we’d have you share some of your favorite moves from this year’s song.
Send this to a friend
Comments