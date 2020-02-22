Brass Cadillacs Bring Unique Sound, Crowd-Pleaser Setlist To THON

Brass Cadillacs brought its unique, horn-infused sound to THON to close out Saturday morning’s acts.

The popular downtown band kicked of its set with Saint Motel’s “Just my Type,” the perfect track to capitalize on its sax, trombone, and trumpet infusion.

The Cads not only sounded, but looked ready for THON 2020. The band’s lead singer sported a tutu while its instrumentalists wore bandanas, neon socks and some playfully tucked-in button-downs and suspenders.

After Neon Trees’ “Everybody Talks” and “Are you Gonna be My Girl” by Jet, the band softened its tone a bit with “Brown-eyed Girl.”

Then things got alt-rock, with high-energy covers of Cake’s “Short Skirt, Long Jacket” and “1985” by Bowling for Soup.

After a brief appearance from Walk the Moon’s “Shut up and Dance,” the Cads took it back to Disney Hour with “Under the Sea.” They took it back even further with the Jackson 5’s “Abc.”

Brass Cadillacs showed their incredible stamina, continuing right along from “Abc” to Dexy’s Midnight Runners’ “Come on Eileen” to “Take on Me” by a-Ha.

And then, just when you thought the pace couldn’t be any faster, the Cads whipped out “99 Red Balloons” by NENA, including the German verse. Next came the Lion King’s “I Just can’t Wait to be King,” Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie.”

A room-shaking rendition of 4 Non Blonde’s “What’s Up” closed the set, which undoubtedly kept things moving and the energy high during one of THON’s longest stretches.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON