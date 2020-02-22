Cash Cash Electrifies THON 2020 With Surprise Saturday Night Performance

After a Saturday full of rumors, Cash Cash took the THON 2020 stage at about 10:15 p.m. to keep the energy going just after the pep rally.

Two of the members of three-man DJ group from New Jersey opened the set with a rocking performance of its hit “Surrender.” The good vibes kept coming with “Belong,” which the duo described as one of their “favorite songs they’ve ever made.” The group made sure to get everyone in the packed BJC to sing along to the two opening numbers.

If you:



-Hold me now

-Leave me never

-Say you'll stay with me forever



Then I surrender! pic.twitter.com/410q8cqIOH — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 23, 2020

From there, Cash Cash moved into a quick rendition of Arizona Zervas’ “Roxanne,” followed by David Guetta’s “Jump” to get everyone in the crowd jumping.

The duo slowed down the vibe a little bit when they switched into a performance of their hit with P!nk “Can We Pretend,” but a strong beat-drop kept the energy high at #THON2020. The group told the crowd, “Everyone in the building, let’s go big or go home,” before moving into a singalong of Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me.”

Cash Cash stuck with Nelly when they dove into an extended version of “Millionaire,” that got everyone in the BJC dancing around with about several thousand of their best friends. The fun didn’t stop there, as a cover of James Neill’s “Social Spirit” pumped some hype energy into everyone in attendance.

If you can’t spend Saturday night at a frat, this has to be the next best thing, right? pic.twitter.com/KVdMnVah1X — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 23, 2020

“This goes out to anybody that’s ever been down before,” the group said before playing their original song “Finest Hour.” The BJC was flat-out fired up. Things only got better, though, when Cash Cash dove into a fiery rendition of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us.”

The singalong continued on when the group moved into a playing of their original song with ROZES “Matches.” Cash Cash wasn’t screwing around, though, as they dove right back into another middle school bop with Far East Movement’s “Like A G6.”

How we feelin', BJC? Like a G6? Good. pic.twitter.com/Q5g00Ugj5Q — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 23, 2020

The dup lit up the BJC and even brought out the Nittany Lion when they played their original “Call You.” If those in attendance hadn’t heard of Cash Cash yet, they learned quickly, as the group kept the energy high throughout their performance. The vibes kept coming when they played their new single, “Mean It.”

After that, a much louder cover of Post Malone’s “Circles” got the whole BJC in its feels for a few minutes. The upbeat rhythm of the group quickly got the excitement back in #THON2020, though, with a performance of their original “How To Love.”

“We got so much love in here! Let’s keep it going Penn State,” one of the DJs said as the song blared over the speakers.

The duo quickly broke into a remix of “Broken,” before firing up the whole crowd with an electrifying version of “Zombie Nation.” The Nittany Lion managed to show off all of his incredible dance moves at the front of the stage while this was happening. The BJC was quite literally vibrating at this point.

The group moved into fan-favorite Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” before playing an all-time rendition of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.” After those two, Cash Cash rocked the house with a Beaver Stadium-esque version of “All I Do Is Win.”

Finally, the duo closed out the fantastic concert with a playing of their mega-hit featuring Bebe Rexha “Take Me Home.” There was no doubt that all of #THON2020 knew the words to that one, and it made for an unbelievable finish to Saturday night’s festivities.

“Thank you so much Penn State, you guys are amazing. We’ll see you next time,” one of the DJs said to close out their concert.

