[Crowdsource]: Songs That Haven’t Been Played Yet At THON

Throughout the first day of THON, we’ve heard plenty of songs. We’ve also heard plenty of songs plenty of times. However, there are still a few songs people in attendance are itching to hear.

Despite the inevitability of TikTok hits such as Renegade, and the steady flow of Jonas Brothers’ songs, many THON-goers have a few ideas of what they’d like to hear during the last half of the dance marathon. Here is what we’d be hearing if select students got aux:

Down- Jay Sean feat. Lil Wayne

There has been no shortage of pop songs at THON, however, one student feels that a critical jam has thus far been snubbed.

“I would love to hear Down, because I feel like it’s a hype pump up song,” Sam Smeal of Heal Committee said. “That’s what we need!”

Elizabeth Vollmer, a freshman on Eclipse, went even further.

“I just want to hear more pop songs from the mid-2000s,” Vollmer said.

Dancing In The Dark- Bruce Springsteen

Who doesn’t love Bruce Springsteen? While most would expect that “Born in the USA” would get a feature in a 46-hour playlist, Phi Beta Lambda’s Maddie Pennie would love to hear the timeless “Dancing in the Dark.”

While her pick isn’t the most popular Springsteen classic, Pennie concurred with the majority view regarding the rock legend.

“I love Bruce Springsteen. Who doesn’t?” Pennie said.

Anything From The Counting Crows

With the advent of Tik Tok popularizing many catchy tunes, it is refreshing to hear song suggestions from rock bands who became popular last century.

However, Leo Foley of Delta Sigma Pi is adamant that his favorite band needs a shoutout at State College’s greatest stage.

“Give me Mr. Jones, a little Counting Crows,” Foley said. “It’s always a good mood, I feel like it fits the environment. I don’t care what they play, just give me Counting Crows.”

Foley’s counterpart Erik Hall agreed that we need a blast from the past.

“I’d love to hear Bon Jovi, maybe ‘Eye of the Tiger,'” Hall said.

Bah Bah Black Sheep

Since THON is #FTK, why not add in some of our favorite nursery rhymes? The brothers of Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT) pondered over their favorite, and finally selected the ideal THON banger.

“We gotta hear some Bah Bah Black Sheep,” Jake Lemlar said. “It’s just a classic. And it is for the kids.”

Pump It Up- Joe Budden

When asked why he’d like to hear “Pump It Up” by Joe Budden, Alpha Tau Omega’s Jake Schwartzstein had hard hitting analysis.

“It pumps us up,” Schwartzstein said.

Honorable Mentions

Beautiful Crazy- Luke Combs: After seeing Luke Combs in front of a packed BJC crowd on February 13, two Altoona students felt the country star’s famous love ballad should get a run at THON.

High on Life- Martin Garrix: Matt Ryan of DSP noticed that there hasn’t been enough EDM so far at the dance marathon, and suggested a personal favorite in “High on Life.” While it is catchy, and gives off a feel good vibe, Ryan also noted how it was non-explicit.

ANYTHING THAT HAS EVER BEEN ON TIKTOK: Despite the best efforts from old school music fans such as Foley and Hall, the majority of the crowd only wants the most poetic, non-catchy jams: Tok Tok famous songs. There were too many students echoing this message for just one quote, so here is to Roxanne, Old Town Road, and Doja Cat.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

