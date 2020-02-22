Former THON Child Tucker Haas Shares Story With BJC Crowd At THON 2020
Former THON child Tucker Haas shared the story of his struggle with pediatric cancer with the BJC crowd Saturday morning.
Haas, now a freshman at Penn State, was diagnosed with a rare form of Sarcoma and relapsed several times, undergoing numerous chemotherapy regimens and 77 radiation treatments. He also touched on the trials his family faced in making complicated decisions related to his treatment.
He has been cancer-free for 13 years.
Haas was paired with Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha for THON in 2004, and will soon be a brother of the former.
Haas thanked the THON crowd for its efforts.
“Without the support of THON throughout my life, chances are I wouldn’t be standing here speaking with you today,” he said.
“I thank THON for shaping me into the person I am today,” Haas added. “It gives me nothing but chills to know how many students can be dedicated to this cause.”
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday
Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON
[Video] Students Share Favorite Line Dance Moves
Now that you’ve had more than a few chances to learn the line dance, we thought we’d have you share some of your favorite moves from this year’s song.
Send this to a friend
Comments