Former THON Child Tucker Haas Shares Story With BJC Crowd At THON 2020

By Jim Davidson
2/22/20 9:59 am

Former THON child Tucker Haas shared the story of his struggle with pediatric cancer with the BJC crowd Saturday morning.

Haas, now a freshman at Penn State, was diagnosed with a rare form of Sarcoma and relapsed several times, undergoing numerous chemotherapy regimens and 77 radiation treatments. He also touched on the trials his family faced in making complicated decisions related to his treatment.

He has been cancer-free for 13 years.

Haas was paired with Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha for THON in 2004, and will soon be a brother of the former.

Haas thanked the THON crowd for its efforts.

“Without the support of THON throughout my life, chances are I wouldn’t be standing here speaking with you today,” he said.

“I thank THON for shaping me into the person I am today,” Haas added. “It gives me nothing but chills to know how many students can be dedicated to this cause.”

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

