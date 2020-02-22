PSU news by
Four Festive Snapchat Filters Available At THON 2020

Samuel Brungo | Onward State
By Colleen Nersten
2/22/20 4:02 am

Putting THON’s colorful light displays, themed student org letters, electric performances, and overall atmosphere on your Snapchat story is a great way to show your support FTK.

Organizations ranging from high rise complexes to television stations have sponsored an array of snapchat filters available now in the BJC. Here’s a guide to this weekend’s options.

6abc, a Philadelphia-based television station, brought back its purple Snap filter for this year’s THON. It features seven dancer silhouettes behind large letters that spell “THON.”

THON’s logo filter includes a classy, subtle blue fade — noticeable, but not big enough to interfere with your selfie with the Nittany Lion.

Eclipse is the largest THON special interest organization with over 600 members. The organization released a Toy Story-themed filter featuring Woody, Buzz, and two new Toy Story 4 characters that matches their section and shirt theam. Up top is a colorful string of ribbon, while the Toy Story logo includes a shoutout to the Reedys, the organization’s THON family.

Last but not least is a filter sponsored by herestatecollege.com. Here is the upcoming 12-story high-rise apartment complex currently under construction on Heister street in downtown State College. The snap filter features the phrase “Show me how you renegade!” at the bottom of the screen. This is the filter to use when recording your friends doing the line dance.

It is almost impossible to get service inside of the BJC, but even if your stories won’t load, these Snapchat filters will at least serve as great memories to look back on one year from now.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten

Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

