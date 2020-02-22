No. 46 Jerseys To Rock At THON

Everyone likes a cool sports jersey, whether it’s one you can rely on for a daylong or a night out hitting the bars. But jerseys can also be worm for THON, where fashion-wise just about anything goes. You could technically wear any jersey, but why not wear one with one of the defining numbers of THON on the back, 46?

It’s never been a very popular number among the four main professional sports leagues, but you still have plenty to choose from. While it might seem too late to have one for the weekend, I’d say THON weekend is a perfect excuse to gather up the funds for express shipping. Regardless is you get to sport their names on your back or not, all these athletes are definitely certified FTK.

David Krejci, NHL

The Boston Bruins center has been a key member of the team all through his nearly 13 year career with them. Serving as an assistant captain, he’s been a key member of the Bruins playoff runs last decade, leading the entire playoffs in point in 2011 and 2013, with the Bruins taking home the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Todd Christensen, NFL

There’s no big No. 46s in today’s NFL, but there have been plenty throughout league history. Current Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards rocked the digits during his pro career, but Christensen had the better career.

He won two Super Bowls and made five Pro Bowls during his time with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1979-1988. Raiders jerseys have always looked fresh, plus Christensen was born in Bellefonte, so you know he’s FTK. A solid retro deep cut.

Lee Smith, MLB

Another retro selection, Smith is one of the best relieving pitchers in MLB history. A Hall of Famer with seven all-star game appearances and a three time Rolaids Reliever of the Year winner, Smith was one of the best pitchers of the 80’s and early 90’s.

He wore 46 during his productive eight-year stretch with the Chicago Cubs. If you’re a Cubbies fan still high off of 2016, THON might be a perfect place to show your fandom.

Aron Baynes, NBA

Going under the radar most of his career as an exemplary role player, Baynes had really gotten to shine in his first year for the Phoenix Suns. Him averaging 11.5 points per game and being a deadeye from three has helped make the Australian the anchor of the Suns bench and Baynes has been a huge part of the team’s overachievement this year. For the NBA, this is probably the best you can do.

Plus he’s got one of the best NBA fan twitters out there, more than 40,000 followers and growing!

It’s too late to be scared pic.twitter.com/s9ijaPsv5y — SunOfficial Aron Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) January 4, 2020

Andy Pettitte, MLB

There’s plenty of Penn Staters who’d call themselves Yankees fans (yuck) and Pettitte would be a perfect jersey to rock for THON. A three-time All Star, Pettitte is best known for being a rock-solid starting pitcher for the Bronx Bombers during their impressive run of titles in the late 90s.

This Phillies fan is still bitter about the 2009 World Series, but I might let a No. 46 Pettitte jersey slide during THON.

Jared Spurgeon, NHL

Carving out a solid career for the Minnesota Wild, Spurgeon has had multiple borderline All-Star seasons and shots at the Norris Trophy for Best Defenseman. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, but when he can string it together Spurgeon is a solid player.

He’s also been in contention for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on multiple occasions, given out to the player show shows the best sportsmanship over a season. Guess it’s the THON goodness rubbing off.

Paul Goldschmidt, MLB

The perennial All-Star, Silver Slugger, Gold Glover, and MVP candidate changed his number from 44 to 46 when he moved to the St. Louis Cardinals from the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency last winter.

Apparently 44 was already taken when he arrived, we’d like to think THON was somehow in the back of Goldschmidt’s mind when he made the switch. Here’s hoping he has a bounce-back season FTK after an up and down first year for the Cards.

Matt Paolizzi Matt is a junior majoring in Secondary Education and minoring in Philosophy. He's a Philly sports fan, which causes him existential dread on the daily coupled with a deep distaste for the current state of Star Wars. Send him death threats at [email protected] and follow @m_paolizzi on Twitter for a near constant supply of second-hand embarrassment.