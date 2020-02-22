People Draw The ‘Journey Together’ THON Logo From Memory

The logo for THON 2020 has gotten a lot of attention, from its cool design to the fact that many memes can be made from it. But it is not an easy one to recreate, especially early in the morning. So we challenged some people walking in the BJC concourse to try and recreate the logo without looking at it.

For reference, here is what the actual logo looks like:

Now the people we asked were not asked to draw Journey Brown on the logo, but the challenge was still there. Here are some of the drawings people had without looking at the logo.

This drawing actually isn’t bad at all. The stars are there in the right spot, they actually wrote the phrase “Journey Together” on the drawing, and it actually looks like the planet in the logo. Yes, the stick figures leave more to be desired, and the flag is less than stellar, but overall it’s a pretty good representation.

Okay so, they tried. Let’s at least give them some credit. The drawing looks like a planet, so that’s good. The astronauts don’t have arms or legs, yet they can somehow hold a flag? That’s just hard to imagine. But I guess we can use our imagination to push through.

There are some pretty cool aspects to this drawing if you ask us. It is actually super impressive that they remembered what THON actually stands for and wrote it on the bottom of the drawing. They had two too many stars though, which does detract some points. But overall, it is hard to complain about this drawing.

Where to begin with this one? First off, the flag is with the wrong person. There are no stars or words or really anything that can make this distinguishable as the THON logo. At least the planet is recognizable as a planet and isn’t that bad to look at.

While not the best drawing we’ve seen, it is a very nice representation of what the logo captures. The planet is well drawn, the words are in the right spot, and the people and the flag are pretty good as well. It is a very simple drawing and sometimes simple is good.

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

