SouthPaw Puts On Show For THON

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By William Humphrey
2/22/20 5:11 pm

After leading the first THON Idol, SouthPaw joined forces with singer August Winters to play a set for the THON crowd to keep them on their feet.

They played a set that consisted of older indie rock and punk hits from artists like Franz Ferdinand, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hoobastank, and Weezer and even threw in some new indie artists like Tame Impala.

They also performed two songs, “In Over my Head” by the Fray, and a punk version of “Closer” by the Chainsmokers, which were back by popular demand.

The crowd really started getting into it and singing along when “I Want it That Way” by the Backstreet Boys and the Drake & Josh theme song were played.

Their set lasted about 40 minutes and they did a good job of keeping the crowd engaged.

SouthPaw is a State College-based punk rock cover band with members Drew (lead vocals/guitar), Bear (guitar/vocals), Jake (bass guitar/vocals), and Austin (drums).

They were aided by August Winters, who is an indie rock/pop punk musician from central Pennsylvania.

If you like SouthPaw, you can catch them leading karaoke on Monday nights at the Phyrst.

About the Author

William Humphrey

I am a junior digital print journalism major from Erie, PA.

