The Inspiration Behind Orgs’ Letters At THON 2020

One of the most notable THON traditions is the letters held up by orgs across the BJC. Each theme has its own hidden meaning behind it. Today, we took a walk around the BJC to find the meaning behind some of the most notable themes.

Lambda Chi Alpha & Alpha Xi Delta

Even after 21 years, Spongebob is still running on Nickelodeon. According to members of Lambda Chi Alpha & Alpha Xi Delta, their THON child, Lesenia Canterano, chose the Spongebob theme because she watched the show throughout her treatment in Hershey Medical Center. The group wanted to honor her as well since she could not attend THON this year.

Gamma Phi Beta & Acacia

Gamma Phi Beta and Acacia continued the Nickelodeon trend at THON by bringing the Kids’ Choice Awards. The members wanted to bring the fun culture of the KCA’s to the BJC. Whether you want to admit it or are too lame to admit it, everyone once wanted to be covered in Nickelodeon slime.

Phi Sigma Sigma & Alpha Gamma Rho

Phi Sigma Sigma and Alpha Gamma Rho wanted to mix it up this year with their theme. In previous years, they chose the jungle and Star Wars. This year, they chose to honor their THON child, Donovan, who loves Legos. No matter how old you get, it’s hard to outgrow a good Lego Star Wars set.

Zeta Tau Alpha & Alpha Tau Omega

Here is my personal favorite, the Phineas and Ferb theme. Members of Zeta Tau Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega chose to let their THON child, Kai Sanborn, pick this year’s theme. They all agreed on this Disney classic, because they are all dancing for kids to have 104 days of summer vacation every year. The 104 days of summer vacation are great, but the 46 hours of THON are pretty cool too.

About the Author

Frankie Marzano Frankie is a freshman accounting major from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the typical Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets, and any Penn State athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content.

