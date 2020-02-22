THON 2020: The Best Fanny Packs On The Concourse

Ah, the quintessential THON must-have: the fanny pack. From holding your essentials to being a super functional accessory, a fanny pack can definitely make the difference between a good and bad experience at THON.

Last year, we wanted to know what you carried inside your fanny packs. This year, though, we wanted to find the most attractive, creative, and eye-catching fanny packs that have ever graced waists around the BJC. Behold the best fanny packs of THON 2020!

Starting with simplicity, this fanny pack makes sure to keep all the focus on the committee. It’s not hard to tell which job this fanny pack is a part of. The vibrant neon is a great contrast to the dark lettering and makes a great addition to any THON outfit.

While there isn’t much in terms of embroidery or fun pins, this fanny pack makes up for it with an eccentric, delicate pattern. The intricate blue flowers are an interesting switch from the bright neons of most fanny packs, but we’ll take it.

Continuing on with the patterns, this fanny pack reps what we know and love. The extra-large zipper and pocket make for a not only patriotic but extremely functional fanny pack. USA! USA!

That’s right: even captains need to have a strong fanny pack game! This fanny pack, complete with a tye-dye fabric, extra-large compartment storage, and a pocket, also includes some fun buttons and a yellow ribbon. The buttons and ribbon add a nice personalized touch, in addition to the name badge clipped to the side.

This funky fanny has an entire list of intriguing details. For one, the material of the fanny pack isn’t even fabric. It’s a transparent, holographic plastic that eye-catching for sure. Even the zippers are shades of the rainbow. If that wasn’t enough, this particular spectator personalized their pack with the letters of their org. Points for creativity!

Last, but certainly not least: the homemade fanny. By far the most personal of the fanny packs, the homemade fanny can be anything you want it to be. Want to show your committee pride? Paint it right on the front! Don’t like the color of your pack? Paint right over it! The options are truly endless.

About the Author

Alysa Rubin Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in journalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.

