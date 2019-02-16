What’s In Your Fanny Pack: THON 2019 Edition

Sporting a fanny pack is a without a doubt essential to any THON go-er. What better way is there to tote around your smaller THON essentials all weekend? Some participants shared what’s in their fanny pack for this weekend.

Amelia Ball – Ohana

Amelia had all the essentials to survive the weekend with her and nothing more. She has money for official THON merchandise or food, her FourDiamonds.org wristband in spirit of the event, chapstick to help with the chapped lips throughout the weekend, gum to freshen up after a few hours, and last but certainly not least a phone charger.

Isabel Licosati – Pi Beta Phi and Delta Sigma Phi

Isabel has housed her not-in-use bandana, an unwrapped lollipop (why unwrapped, we’re not quite sure), gum, a phone charger so she can keep showing her support for THON throughout the weekend, and most notably successfully snuck snacks into the BJC. The Spiderman fanny pack also makes a statement and supports her org’s theme, Spiderman.

Nathan Phillips – Behrend

Nathan kept his items to a minimum for THON weekend. His three items include his glasses case and two Dove Men’s products to freshen up throughout the weekend when the natural release of dancing hits him. All his items are tucked away in a sleek white fanny pack with multiple compartments.

Jordan Labell – Kappa Alpha Theta and Pi Kappa Alpha

Jordan is keeping her phone safe in her green Happy Valley fanny pack as well as a portable charger to get her battery through hours on end in the BJC. She also included an extra pair of socks to freshen up her feet while she dances.

Madison Kirby – Delta Zeta and Sigma Pi

In Madison’s holographic fanny pack she has included some valuables that will help her get though the weekend. First are her AirPods for when the sensory overload of THON sets in, contacts to keep her eyesight of the happenings of THON clear, makeup wipes to freshen up if needed, gum, and chapstick to avoid the dry air getting to her.

Keep proudly sporting your fanny packs, Penn State.

