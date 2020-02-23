Daniel Joseph To Transfer To NC State

Penn State football defensive lineman Daniel Joseph announced he is transferring to NC State on his Twitter account Sunday night.

“The past 4 years being apart of the penn state football program has been one of the most memorable experiences of my life,” Joseph said a tweet. “I have been blessed to have been brought into a brotherhood that runs deeper than blood #WildDogsforlife.”

Joseph announced back in January that he intended to transfer after using three years of his eligibility as a Nittany Lion.

He served as a solid depth piece on Penn State’s defensive line during his three years on the field. He totaled 30 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, and 5.5 sacks during his tenure wearing the blue and white.

Joseph is the second Penn State football player to officially transfer this offseason — the only other being Justin Shorter with his transfer to the Florida Gators.

