Justin Shorter To Transfer To Florida
Justin Shorter is set to become a Florida Gator.
The former Penn State wide receiver announced on Sunday that he will transfer to Florida via his Twitter account.
This transfer comes after about two months of speculation on where the wide receiver would end up. The former five-star high school recruit entered the transfer portal in late November, and he was no longer listed on Penn State’s roster shortly after news broke of his entry into the portal. He visited Florida’s campus on December 26 — just two days before the Nittany Lions played in the Cotton Bowl Classic — and tweeted gator emojis a day after his visit.
Shorter was a very high-profile high school recruit, as he was the top-ranked wide receiver in the country and the eighth-ranked player overall in the 2018 recruiting class. Despite the hype out of high school, his career as a Nittany Lion didn’t quite live up to the expectations. The wide receiver failed to record a touchdown in the blue and white, and only caught 12 passes for 137 yards during his redshirt freshman season of 2019.
While Shorter was expected to be a consistent target for Sean Clifford after redshirting in 2018, KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson turned out to be the most productive wide receivers for the Nittany Lions this past season.
Shorter now joins a Florida passing offense that averaged 300.4 yards per game in 2019, which was the 16th-best mark in the nation.
