Grant Ament Breaks Big Ten Career Points Record

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
2/23/20 3:12 am

The list of accolades got larger for Penn State lacrosse attacker Grant Ament, who broke the Big Ten career points record in the third quarter against No. 3 Yale Saturday.

Ament broke the record on a solo goal to cut Yale’s lead to 7-6 with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter. The tally was his 267th point, which breaks the record set by Rutgers alumnus Keith Cromwell in 2001.

The Doylestown native feigned a pass from behind the goal, faking out goalkeeper Brody Wilson for a close range shot.

The record comes two games after breaking the Penn State all-time points record in the Feb. 8 win over Villanova.

Despite Ament’s impressive list of individual awards, he is yet to win a national championship with the Nittany Lions. Ament’s final spring in Happy Valley continues next Saturday, when the No. 1 Nittany Lions travel to Philadelphia to play No. 8 Penn.

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

