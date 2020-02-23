Grant Ament Breaks Big Ten Career Points Record
The list of accolades got larger for Penn State lacrosse attacker Grant Ament, who broke the Big Ten career points record in the third quarter against No. 3 Yale Saturday.
Ament broke the record on a solo goal to cut Yale’s lead to 7-6 with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter. The tally was his 267th point, which breaks the record set by Rutgers alumnus Keith Cromwell in 2001.
The Doylestown native feigned a pass from behind the goal, faking out goalkeeper Brody Wilson for a close range shot.
The record comes two games after breaking the Penn State all-time points record in the Feb. 8 win over Villanova.
Despite Ament’s impressive list of individual awards, he is yet to win a national championship with the Nittany Lions. Ament’s final spring in Happy Valley continues next Saturday, when the No. 1 Nittany Lions travel to Philadelphia to play No. 8 Penn.
