PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

People Draw The ‘Journey Together’ THON Logo From Memory: Part 2

Anthony Fiset | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
2/23/20 1:11 am

We’ve now reached Day 3 of THON at this point, and things are getting weird inside the Bryce Jordan Center. So naturally, we went around and asked some innocent THON-goers to try and draw this year’s logo strictly from memory, not once, but twice.

After being impressed with delirious students’ artistic abilities earlier in the weekend, we tried to get a few more creations of the “Journey Together” logo. The results might shock you.

Even though this year’s logo is pretty straightforward, we were still surprised with the accuracy of the results. Maybe sleep deprivation actually improves memory? Probably not, but that’s a hypothesis a group of college students would like to get behind.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Second Surprise Act Planned For THON 2020 After Pep Rally

The surprises never end at THON.

Cash Cash To Perform At THON 2020

The surprises never stop at THON!

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend