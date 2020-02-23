People Draw The ‘Journey Together’ THON Logo From Memory: Part 2

We’ve now reached Day 3 of THON at this point, and things are getting weird inside the Bryce Jordan Center. So naturally, we went around and asked some innocent THON-goers to try and draw this year’s logo strictly from memory, not once, but twice.

After being impressed with delirious students’ artistic abilities earlier in the weekend, we tried to get a few more creations of the “Journey Together” logo. The results might shock you.

Even though this year’s logo is pretty straightforward, we were still surprised with the accuracy of the results. Maybe sleep deprivation actually improves memory? Probably not, but that’s a hypothesis a group of college students would like to get behind.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author