Pep Rally Performance Superlatives

Men’s gymnastics may have been crowned the champions of this year’s THON Pep Rally, but there were some other teams that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

In Onward State fashion, we have took it upon ourselves to sort through the many flips, Renegade dances, and best costumes to spotlight the absolute best of the best here at THON.

Best Hats: Men’s Lacrosse

Alysa Rubin|Onward State

I expected a boot-scootin’ performance but there wasn’t anything much more country except the hats. We did see some Cotton Eyed Joe action, though. They were the only team to wear hats, but good for them for being daring. Some lucky dancers walked away with a cowboy hat after the players through them off onto the floor at the end of their performance.

Most American: Women’s Volleyball

The theme of the THON 2020 Pep Rally was celebrating Penn State athletes in the Olympics. Women’s volleyball went all out from running with the American flag to representing it on their pants. The women also gave tribute to Kobe Bryant by spelling out “Mamba Out” along with the numbers 8 and 24 on the backs of their shirts

Men’s Football: Best Hops

According to the Penn State football roster, Caeden Wallace is 6’5″. I don’t know how Brandon Smith managed to make it over, but somehow he did. This leap of faith earned football the award for Best Hops.

Women’s Tennis: Brightest Pants

The American flag pants that many of Penn State’s team wore were great, but women’s tennis took the gold by having the best pair of pants…or the best two pairs of pants. First off, their white rip off pants matched the theme of the White Out Rally. Their next pair of pants were very bright and colorful, which represented the THON vibe very well.

Men’s Gymnastics: Least Likely To Disappoint EVER

These men meant BUSINESS as they took the stage. Their performance started off with “The Greatest Show” because that’s what they are. Of course, the men had plently of flips and tricks up their non-existent sleeves. At the end of the night, the men’s gymnastics team walked out the Bryce Jordan Center as four-time pep rally champions.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana is a true freshman, who may be studying journalism...depends on the week. She is from the 570 and her favorite Office quote is "DID I STUTTER". Her passions in life include drinking unsweetened iced tea and spreading her love for agriculture (yee haw)! Ask Dana about storming the field at the 2016 White Out because that was her peak. Send any cow pictures or complaints to [email protected]