[Photo Story] Cash Cash’s Electric Performance at THON 2020

Cash Cash took the THON 2020 stage as Saturday night’s surprise performer and completely electrified the Bryce Jordan Center.

The group created a loud, fun, and thrilling environment from the moment they took the stage until their performance was over.

CASH CASH!

Cash Cash followed up the 2020 THON Pep Rally in exhilarating fashion.

The crowd at the BJC was fired up during Cash Cash’s performance.

“Thank you so much Penn State, you guys are amazing. We’ll see you next time,” one of the DJs said to close out their concert.



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]