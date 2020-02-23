[Photo Story] Cash Cash’s Electric Performance at THON 2020
Cash Cash took the THON 2020 stage as Saturday night’s surprise performer and completely electrified the Bryce Jordan Center.
The group created a loud, fun, and thrilling environment from the moment they took the stage until their performance was over.
CASH CASH!
Cash Cash followed up the 2020 THON Pep Rally in exhilarating fashion.
The crowd at the BJC was fired up during Cash Cash’s performance.
“Thank you so much Penn State, you guys are amazing. We’ll see you next time,” one of the DJs said to close out their concert.
